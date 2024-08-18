Prince Harry and Meghan meet with Afro-Colombian leaders to wrap up their first visit to Colombia

CALI, Colombia (AP) — On the final day of the visit to Colombia, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have participated in a forum regarding women of African descent. They also met on Sunday with young people as part of a traditional music festival in Cali, a city on Colombia’s Pacific coast. The tour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex began Thursday at the invitation of Vice President Francia Márquez, Colombia’s first Black vice president. The visit has been defined by cultural and social causes, in line with the couple’s support of the Archewell Foundation, a nonprofit organization.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.