Election merchandise ready to fly off the shelves as presidential race is set

KamalaHarris/X
today at 9:58 AM
Published 9:57 AM

After President Biden dropped out of the presidential race one month ago, campaign merchandise was all but vetoed. Yard signs, buttons, and shirts that advertised the Biden-Harris ticket became little more than collector's items. 

It's been two weeks since Vice President Kamala Harris announced Governor Tim Walz as her running mate – enough time for new merchandise for the Democrats' new presidential ticket to be made. 

Stay with KESQ to hear from both sides on how they plan to express their support for their candidates.

Gavin Nguyen

