India and Japan hold talks on Indo-Pacific security as they eye China’s activity in the region

NEW DELHI (AP) — The foreign and defense ministers of India and Japan have held security talks in New Delhi to bolster their strategic partnership in the Indo-Pacific as they seek to counter an increasingly assertive China. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar headed the Indian delegation, while the Japanese side was led by Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Defense Minister Minoru Kihara. India and Japan, members of the Quad grouping, have rapidly intensified bilateral ties amid shared concern about China’s economic and military activities in the region. The two countries have also ramped up defense collaboration in recent years.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.