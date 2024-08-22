Asa Hutchinson to join University of Arkansas law school faculty next year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is joining the University of Arkansas School of Law faculty next year. The university on Thursday announced that Hutchinson will join the faculty during the spring 2025 semester as “executive in residence.” He will teach a course on leadership in state and federal government and participate in continuing legal education and moot court programs. Hutchinson ran for the Republican presidential nomination before dropping out in January, and had been an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump. He is a former federal prosecutor who also served in the U.S. House.

