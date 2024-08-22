Four Residents announce lawsuit against Riverside County at Press Conference

A legal battle is brewing over how the Riverside County Department of Animal Services (RCDAS) is treating its animals.

Four Coachella Valley residents met at Walter Clark Legal Group to officially announce the lawsuit on Thursday morning.

The group is initiating legal action against the RCDAS and its Director Erin Gettis for violations of the Hayden Act, which protects animals in shelters.

Walter Clark Legal Group is representing the petitioners, who are long-time animal welfare and safety advocates.

The firm filed a petition in Riverside Superior Court demanding Gettis be removed and calling for the adoption of a no-kill policy at the agency’s shelters.

The petition, included photos of neglected animals at the San Jacinto facility, accuses the shelter of mismanagement, cruelty and failing to adhere to state laws designed to protect animals.

Petitioners cite the killing of 24,000 animals over the past two years as evidence of the shelter's practices. They said that with a $39,000,000 budget, RCDAS should be saving animals, not killing them.

The press conference addressed these concerns and attendees said they're pushing for immediate reforms at the shelter.

The Department of Animal Services sent a statement to News Channel 3:

We have not yet received this lawsuit. Once received, we will review it thoroughly for next steps. As there is pending litigation, we are very limited on the information that can be shared at this time. The Department of Animals Services’ mission is “working together to improve Riverside County for people and animals.” Our employees and volunteers are committed to the care, treatment and life-saving measures we provide to all animals in our care each day. - John Welsh, spokesperson for Riverside County Department of Animal Services

