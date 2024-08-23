Georgia lawmakers say the top solution to jail problems is for officials to work together

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia Senate committee says more cooperation among county officials would improve conditions in Fulton County’s jail. They’re also calling on the city of Atlanta to hand over its former jail to the county to house prisoners. The committee was formed last year to examine conditions in the jail after an already overcrowded population soared and a string of inmate deaths drew an unwanted spotlight. The U.S. Department of Justice opened a civil rights investigation last year over longstanding problems. Such study committees typically aim to formulate legislation, but it’s not clear that will happen in this case.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.