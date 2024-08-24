Traffic Alert; collision involving wrong way driver causes traffic off I-10 near Cook Street
An accident including a wrong way driver is causing traffic on Interstate 10 according to CHP reports.
Google maps showed traffic on the I-10 going East between Cook Street and Monterey Avenue.
CHP reports a Black Honda sedan was hit and that people were fighting on the scene.
CAL Fire Riverside County crews also responded to the incident, along with a tow truck.
This is a developing story, make sure to stay with us for updates.