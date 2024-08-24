Skip to Content
Traffic Alert; collision involving wrong way driver causes traffic off I-10 near Cook Street

August 24, 2024
Published 11:24 PM

An accident including a wrong way driver is causing traffic on Interstate 10 according to CHP reports.  

Google maps showed traffic on the I-10 going East between Cook Street and Monterey Avenue.  

CHP reports a Black Honda sedan was hit and that people were fighting on the scene. 

CAL Fire Riverside County crews also responded to the incident, along with a tow truck.

This is a developing story.

Bianca Ventura

