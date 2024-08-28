Massachusetts strikes down a 67-year-old switchblade ban, cites landmark Supreme Court gun decision

Residents of Massachusetts are now free to arm themselves with switchblades after a 67-year-old restriction was struck down in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 landmark decision on gun rights and the Second Amendment. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court’s decision Tuesday applied new guidance from what has come to be known as the Bruen decision by declaring citizens have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense. The state court concludes that switchblades aren’t deserving of special restrictions under the Second Amendment. Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy says she’s disappointed. She says the case demonstrates the difficult position her state’s courts are in because of the Supreme Court decision.

