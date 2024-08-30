Michael’s House Rehab Center distributes Narcan at Villagefest ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day

Michael’s house, a Treatment Center in Palm Springs is supplying Narcan to people throughout the valley and educating them on how to use it.

The Palm Springs rehab facility is celebrating 35 years as a treatment center in the Coachella Valley.

Thursday marked the first time they handed out free Narcan at Villagefest.

One of the organizers said it was all in an effort to educate people ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day, that's observed on August 31.

In Riverside County alone, preliminary data collected from 2022 and 2023 shows that more than 1,000 residents died from an overdose.

As you can see in the graph below the majority of those deaths were caused by methamphetamine followed by fentanyl.

Other fatal substances included cocaine and prescription opioids.

"Narcan is not just for fentanyl, it's for any opioids that could be ingested," said Andrew Albritton, the Community Outreach Coordinator at Michael's House. "It could be a prescription medication, it could be other opioid substances, and really it's just to help combat overdose. It's not necessarily people that suffer from drug addiction that could overdose."

Villagefest attendees walked away with a box of Narcan, with several dozen nasal sprays being distributed in the first hour alone.

"Overall, the main thing you need to know is that there is an applicator. You take it and you spray it into somebody's nose. If they're going through an overdose, even if they're not overdosing, the medication will not affect them adversely," added Albritton.

Michael’s House staff hopes to fill the gap in education and awareness surrounding Narcan.

"Just recently, by setting up this event, I realized that there is a big discrepancy between what people are aware of and what they currently believe," said Albritton. "Really, what it comes down to is people need to understand what Narcan is, why it's available, why we're giving it out, and who it affects there's people think again, it affects people that are just addicted to opioids. And it's not the case.

The effort at Villagefest was in hopes to equip more people with the over-the-counter medication that could save a life.

"It'll happen when you least expect it, and that person standing next to you, if they have that Narcan in their bag, then guess what? You get another chance at life," said Palm Springs Resident Ana Agagee.

According to the FDA, Narcan rapidly reverses the effects of opioid overdose and is the standard treatment.

You can learn more about the signs and symptoms from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration HERE.