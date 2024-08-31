Babe’s Bar-B-Que and Brewery serves customers on final day ahead of closure

The famous Babe's Bar-B-Que and Brewery at the River in Rancho Mirage is hosting one final day of service before shuttering its doors.

In a social media post, the restaurant says,

"After 22 years in Rancho Mirage, our last day of business at The River will be August 31st, 2024. We will soon embark on a new chapter, relocating to the Canopy development in Indio. Scheduled to open by January 2025, Babe’s Smokehouse & Tavern will retain much of the cherished interior charm of our original location while introducing an upscale, western country-club ambiance."

The restaurant's owner, Lucky Callendar, said Babe's will relocate to Indio. It's currently scheduled to open as Babe’s Smokehouse & Tavern in January 2025.

Babe's new home, Canopy at Citrus, is a development located on Jefferson Street & Avenue 50.