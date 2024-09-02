Skip to Content
News

Indio teenager killed in Sunday traffic collision identified

CREDIT: MGN
MGN
CREDIT: MGN
By
today at 8:47 AM
Published 8:40 AM

A teenager killed in an Indio traffic collision early Sunday evening was identified Monday as Anthony Alvarado Lemus, 14, of Indio.

Lemus was a passenger in a vehicle, one of three involved in a collision on Indio Boulevard at Fargo Street, just west of the Jackson Street bridge.

Indio Police said the collision happened at 5:23 p.m. and involved a sedan and two SUV's. 

Other people in the vehicles were transported to hospitals with injuries that ranged from moderate to serious.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jeff Stahl

You can watch Jeff every weekday morning on News Channel 3 in the Morning and News Channel 3 at Noon. Learn more about Jeff here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content