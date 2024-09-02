Indio teenager killed in Sunday traffic collision identified

A teenager killed in an Indio traffic collision early Sunday evening was identified Monday as Anthony Alvarado Lemus, 14, of Indio.

Lemus was a passenger in a vehicle, one of three involved in a collision on Indio Boulevard at Fargo Street, just west of the Jackson Street bridge.

Indio Police said the collision happened at 5:23 p.m. and involved a sedan and two SUV's.

Other people in the vehicles were transported to hospitals with injuries that ranged from moderate to serious.

