Indonesia arrests a fugitive former Filipino town mayor wanted for illegal online gaming scams

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A dismissed town mayor who fled the Philippines after being accused of helping establish an illegal online gaming and scam center catering to clients in China has been arrested near Indonesia’s capital. Authorities said they arrested Alice Guo at a house in Jakarta’s satellite city of Tangerang just before midnight on Tuesday. Khrisna Murti, chief of the international division of the National Police, said she was awaiting deportation to the Philippines and that her arrest was the result of Indonesian and Filipino police cooperation. Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. thanked the Indonesian authorities. Guo ran as a Filipino candidate in 2022 elections and won as mayor of the rural town of Bamban in Tarlac province north of Manila.

