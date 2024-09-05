Political sign thefts under investigation; Sun City neighbors call for accountability

Neighbors in Sun City Palm Desert are telling News Channel 3 an investigation is underway after they say a number of political sign were stolen.

Neighbors are now calling for accountability after the string of alleged thefts left several dozen homeowners without their Harris-Walz signage.

"Does that make a difference? Do you think that this is really going to affect the election because some random people came and stole flags from 50 to 60 homes. No, it's just frustrating," said one Sun City neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous.

This neighbor also claims that the thefts were caught on surveillance video.

According to him the thieves scoped out the area around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to then tamper and steal the political memorabilia early Sunday morning.

Riverside county sheriffs department confirmed that deputies visited the community Wednesday afternoon to further investigate the theft of political signs.

"You would think that they had some sort of patrol going on, but it's a Saturday night. It's Labor Day weekend, so in asking our security, they said, 'We'll put your name on our list and we'll let you know if anything comes of it,'" added the Sun City neighbor.

This neighbor shares it was difficult to make out the suspects in the captured video that’s now been shared with the sheriff’s department.

Although some flag holders in Sun City are now empty other neighbors are still displaying their party’s affiliation proudly throughout the community.

We also reached out to Sun City’s head of security and homeowner’s association, both parties were not available to comment on the matter.

This is a developing story, make sure to stay with News Channel 3.