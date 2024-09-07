East Timor looks to the pope’s visit as a reward after 20 years of fragile stability

DILI, East Timor (AP) — East Timor is in a festive mood as it prepares for the arrival of Pope Francis on his first trip to the deeply Catholic country, hard on the heels of the 25th anniversary of the referendum on independence from Indonesia. President Jose Ramos-Horta says the papal visit is a “reward” for the depth of faith shown by Timorese and recognition of the progress toward peace in recent years. The World Bank has praised East Timor as a peaceful, democratic nation, but the country remains fragile as it contends with legacies of past conflict and the need to diversity its economy.

