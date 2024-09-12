News Channel 3 Exclusive: New design for Palm Springs AIDS Memorial – Tonight at 6PM

The Palm Springs AIDS Memorial has been nearly a decade in the making, with challenges in finding the right design. News Channel 3 got an exclusive first look at the memorial's new design, which aims to be a gathering place of healing, hope and remembrance.

The original design unveiled last year was a nine-foot-tall circular sculpture with an empty hole in the middle, which was scrapped after many people complained it felt disrespectful and evoked rude connotations.

"People said, 'You didn't talk to us,' and they were right," said Mike Richey, a member of the Palm Springs AIDS Memorial Task Force.

Soon after the outcry boiled over, the task force and local artist Phillip K. SmithSmith held several community listening sessions plus an open-to-the-public town hall to help create a new design.

"We needed to hear their stories. And I think you'll see those stories have been heard," Richey said.

Thursday at 6:00 p.m., News Channel 3's Peter Daut speaks with the Task Force about the new design.

For more information or to donate, head to psaidsmemorial.org.