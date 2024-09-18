Veteran CIA officer who drugged and sexually assaulted dozens of women gets 30 years in prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — A longtime CIA officer who drugged, photographed and sexually assaulted more than two dozen women in postings around the world has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. Brian Jeffrey Raymond’s sentencing Wednesday came after an emotional hearing in Washington in which victims described being deceived by a man who “is supposed to protect the world from evil.” The 48-year-old pleaded guilty last year in one of the most egregious misconduct cases in the CIA’s history, chronicling his crimes in his library of more than 500 images that showed him in some cases straddling and groping his unconscious victims.

