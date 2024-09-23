Coachella Valley’s alarming suicide rate, free app available for youth mental health problems

Suicide rate in the Coachella Valley exceeds the county, state and country, according to a Desert Healthcare District and Foundation report in 2021. Rancho Mirage, Palm Springs, and Desert Hot Springs have the highest rates.

Suicide is the 10th largest cause of death nationally. Here in the valley there are about 19.4 suicides for every 100,000 people.

There are resources available, including a free youth mental health app paid for by the state of the California -- BrightLife Kids.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear why the valley's suicide rate is so high and more about resources available this Suicide Prevention Month.