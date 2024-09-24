Judge to approve auctions liquidating Alex Jones’ Infowars to help pay Sandy Hook families

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars media platform and its assets will be sold off in auctions this fall to help pay the more than $1 billion he owes relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. A federal bankruptcy court judge in Houston says Tuesday that he will sign an order approving the sales. The Sandy Hook families won nearly $1.5 billion in lawsuits against Jones for repeatedly calling the school shooting a hoax. The 2012 shooting in Connecticut killed 20 children and six educators. Jones filed for personal bankruptcy after the verdicts. He says he plans to continue his shows, despite the sell-off of Infowars.

