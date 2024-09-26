Golden State Readers spreading awareness for book bans, local students #BreaktheTape

This week, students from the Palm Valley School are raising awareness for banned books with a campaign called #BreaktheTape

Anais Lee, Mirabelle Lee and Abby Assefa are all a part of the Golden State Readers, a youth-led organization of California freedom to read advocates, and they're heading the campaign at their school.

The Break the Tape movement encourages students nationwide to wrap their backpacks in caution tape to raise awareness for book bans.

"It's important to know all aspects of the world instead of just specific pieces," said Abby Assefa, a Golden State Reader. "Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it."

And the campaign has helped raise awareness here in California, but also across the nation.

"Last year when we started this campaign mostly students in California participated but this year we've expanded to students in Kansas, Missouri, Georgia, Florida, Arizona and other states," said Anais Lee.

