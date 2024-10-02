Indio Police investigating fatal single-vehicle collision

One person was killed late Tuesday night in a single-vehicle collision in Indio.

Fred Waring Drive remained closed as of 4:30 a.m. from Silverwood Drive to Burr Street due to the cleanup and police investigation.

Firefighters were called to the area at 11:15 p.m. for a solo vehicle collision with one person inside.

The fire was contained, and firefighters said one person died at the scene.

There was no immediate word on the identity of the person killed or what led up to the wreck.

KESQ News Channel 3 has reached out to Indio police for more information.

