South Carolina death row inmate told to choose between execution methods

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina prison officials have told death row inmate Richard Moore that a firing squad, the electric chair and lethal injection will all be available for him to choose for his Nov. 1 execution. State law gives Moore until Oct. 18 to decide or by default he will be electrocuted. The 59-year-old Moore is facing the death penalty for the September 1999 shooting of store clerk James Mahoney in Spartanburg County. His execution would mark the second in South Carolina after a 13-year pause due to the state not being able to obtain a drug needed for lethal injection.

