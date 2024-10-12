Powerful storm knocks out power to 1.6 million in Brazil’s largest city
SAO PAULO (AP) — More than 1.6 million people in Sao Paulo are without power more than 16 hours after a brief but powerful storm swept through South America’s largest city. Officials in Sao Paulo state said Saturday that record wind gusts Friday night of up to 67 mph or 108 kph knocked down transmission lines and uprooted trees. One person died when a tree fell on an outdoor stall and at least four other people in surrounding Sao Paulo state also died.