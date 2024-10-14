60-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Cathedral City, police locate suspect vehicle

A 60-year-old woman riding a scooter was killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Cathedral City, police announced.

The crash was first reported to police on Friday, Oct. 11 at around 12:45 a.m. in the area of East Palm Canyon Drive and Bankside Drive.

Officers arrived and found a woman down in the roadway. Her scooter was found approximately 1400 feet east of her, near the intersection of East Palm Canyon Drive and Cathedral Canyon Drive, police said.

The woman had significant injuries and was rushed to Desert Regional Medical Center. She was pronounced dead the next day.

She was identified by police as Christina Barrington.

Photos of Christina Barrington

(Provided by family)

Police said the investigation revealed that the suspect vehicle dragged the scooter after the crash while fleeing the scene.

"Through investigation it was learned the scooter was traveling eastbound East Palm Canyon Drive when another vehicle struck it from behind. Barrington was thrown from the scooter and the suspect vehicle drug the scooter a significant distance while fleeing the scene," reads a Cathedral City police news release on Tuesday.

Cathedral City traffic investigators located the suspect vehicle Tuesday in Rancho Mirage. A suspect has been tentatively identified, police said. There was no word on whether the suspect was taken into custody.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run collision is asked to contact the Cathedral City Traffic Bureau / Officer Felix at 760-770-0343 or email at afelix@cathedralcity.gov.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Barrignton's loved ones. Click here to make a donation.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.