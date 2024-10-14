Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop shootout

FULTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man shot and wounded two deputies during a traffic stop before they returned fire and killed him. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy initiated a traffic stop around 3:35 a.m. Monday on Interstate 70. A second deputy arrived a short time later. Deputies learned that the driver, a 37-year-old man from Texas, had several felony warrants. Deputies notified dispatchers that the man was resisting arrest, and moments later, they reported shots fired. Authorities say the driver the deputies, who returned fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Both deputies are in stable condition.

