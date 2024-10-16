Darker days and mental health, experts share ways to feel better and stay safe

In the Coachella Valley, days are getting shorter as sunset times gradually shift earlier.

As of mid-October 2024, sunset occurs at approximately 6:07 p.m., with daylight lasting about 11 hours and 16 minutes each day according to Time and Date.

As darkness falls earlier, many people may experience a shift in their mental health according to experts.

Dr. Evita Limon-Rocha, psychiatrist at Kaiser Permanente Riverside said incorporating movement into daily routines can you feel better.

"We want to be moving around, exercising for our mental health," Limon-Rocha said. "It's incredibly, important for our overall health."

Benjamin Guitron, Public Information Officer for the Indio Police Department, said as it gets dimmer it's important pedestrians are taking safety precautions.

"Be careful and be visible," Guitron said. "Don't wear dark clothing, wear clothing that might be visible, reflective clothing specifically. Try to use well lit intersections if you're going to cross."