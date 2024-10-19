Leaders working to increase housing affordability honored at Community Investment Awards

"A future where all Coachella Valley families are healthy, stable and thriving."

This is Lift to Rise, a local non-profit organization's mission.

The group is a collaboration of more than 70 partners, that share a common goal — to radically increase housing stability and economic mobility for everyone in the Coachella Valley.

The group is honoring those who have worked on making this mission possible at its second annual Community Investment Awards on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert.

The Community Investment Awards are an annual opportunity for Lift to Rise to spotlight the large-scale investments of time, energy and resources made by caring individuals and organizations serving their communities in diverse capacities, according to the organization.

Recipients of the 2024 Community Investment Awards include:

Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez The People’s Champion Award – recognizes a person who goes above and beyond their formal role to right for community priorities, critical investment, and human dignity



United Farm Workers, with UFW President Teresa Romero The Historical Impact Award – salutes a person or group whose steadfast leadership over time has worked to right historical wrongs



Ariel Tolefree-Williams, Housing Services Administrator, City of Palm Springs The Advocate of the Year Award – acknowledges someone who inspires others to make a difference by engaging their community and decision-makers in promoting better outcomes for their community



The California Department of Housing and Community Development

The Center for Community Investment The Changemaker Award – celebrates trailblazing leadership that, in the spirit of change, transformed community well-being in the Coachella Valley



Kaiser Permanente

Riverside Legal Aid The Community Anchor Award – pays tribute to the leadership and/or organizations that nurture community connection and stability while also catalyzing growth

