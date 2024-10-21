Skip to Content
News

College of the Desert holds Election Fair and Voter Registration event on campus

By
Published 9:59 AM

Today is the last day to register to vote in California, and College of the Desert is holding a voter registration and election fair event.

The college's Social Justice Club is hosting the event at the amphitheater on the Palm Desert campus. It will run from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Several candidates will be appearing at the event, including the following:

  • Will Rollins: Running for Congress (CA-41) 
  • Ian Weeks: Running for Congress (CA-25) 
  • Joey Acuna: Running for Congress (AD-36) 
  • Jeff Gonzalez: Running for Assembly (AD-36) 
  • Christy Holstege: Running for Assembly (AD-47) 
  • Lisa Middleton: Running for Senate (SD-19) 
  • Rosilice Ochoa-Bogh: Running for Senate (SD-19) 

Representatives from the following campaigns will also be present:

  • Ken Calvert: Running for Congress (CA-41) 
  • Dr. Raul Ruiz: Running for Congress (CA-25) 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gavin Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content