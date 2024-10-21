College of the Desert holds Election Fair and Voter Registration event on campus

Today is the last day to register to vote in California, and College of the Desert is holding a voter registration and election fair event.

The college's Social Justice Club is hosting the event at the amphitheater on the Palm Desert campus. It will run from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Several candidates will be appearing at the event, including the following:

Will Rollins: Running for Congress (CA-41)

Ian Weeks: Running for Congress (CA-25)

Joey Acuna: Running for Congress (AD-36)

Jeff Gonzalez: Running for Assembly (AD-36)

Christy Holstege: Running for Assembly (AD-47)

Lisa Middleton: Running for Senate (SD-19)

Rosilice Ochoa-Bogh: Running for Senate (SD-19)

Representatives from the following campaigns will also be present: