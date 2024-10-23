County Registrar implements new measures to assure voters of election integrity

The Riverside County Registrar of Voters is implementing new methods to loop voters into the ballot certification process.

This comes after calls for increased election transparency after a turbulent 2020 election.

KESQ was given a tour Wednesday highlighting new measures like increased technology, more registrar employees and different modes of voter outreach.

Registrar Art Tinocco says over 1,200 new employees have been hired this election season.

He also tells KESQ the ROV has answered questions from voters in numerous community outreach meetings this election season.

As early vote centers open October 26, Tinocco is encouraging all who can to vote early.

Voters can find their polling location at: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place

For a deeper look into how ballots are certified before the election watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzYZaXYdh4g