How Putin views the choice between Harris and Trump, and what the election means for Russia

The U.S. presidential election on Tuesday carries significant stakes for the Kremlin. Vice President Kamala Harris is likely to try to continue the massive military and economic support to Ukraine undertaken by President Joe Biden as it defends itself against the invasion by Russia. Former President Donald Trump brags that his rapport with President Vladimir Putin would help him bring a quick end to the war, although he also has a mixed record with Moscow. Russian state media coverage of the election suggests the Kremlin prefers Trump, but analysts say neither offer much promise of improving relations that have hit their lowest point since the Cold War.

