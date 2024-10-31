SLPD hires private company for traffic control amid congestion

Miriam Ordonez

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) – To address rising traffic congestion during the busy agricultural season, the San Luis City Council has approved a $91,200 contract with Precision Protective Security Services to manage traffic control in high-traffic areas for the next three months.

Starting November 4, PPSS officers will assist in directing traffic, allowing San Luis police officers to concentrate on their law enforcement duties. This partnership aims to alleviate congestion in areas that see a significant increase in activity, especially with the seasonal influx of migrant workers and winter residents.

Lt. Emmanuel Botello, Public Information Officer for the San Luis Police Department, emphasized the need for additional support. “We need these additional resources from an external company to free up more units so they can focus on serving our community,” Botello said.

San Luis experiences a substantial rise in population during peak agricultural months as many migrant workers move in and out of the area daily, effectively doubling the city’s population. This seasonal change places extra strain on traffic control efforts, particularly along the main routes in and out of the city.

In addition to the agricultural season, the ongoing expansion of the Port of Entry further adds to traffic challenges. Once complete in fall 2026, the expansion aims to improve the flow of traffic across the border, but the current construction has contributed to more frequent delays. According to Lt. Botello, “Any given day, the line of outgoing traffic to Mexico can stretch up to threee to four miles.”

Residents have voiced frustration over the heavy afternoon traffic. However, many welcome the decision to bring in outside help, seeing it as a positive step toward managing the congestion. Local resident Fernando Rosas expressed support, saying, “It’s excellent. This is a good measure that will help ease the flow of traffic coming from Mexico.”

City officials hope the temporary support from PPSS will help improve traffic flow in the coming weeks, especially in the city’s most congested areas.