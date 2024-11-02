Mpox cases in Congo may be stabilizing. Experts say more vaccines are needed to stamp out virus

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Some health officials say mpox cases in Congo appear to be “stabilizing.” It’s a possible sign that the epidemic for which the World Health Organization made a global emergency declaration in August might be on the decline. WHO says Congo has reported about 200 to 300 lab-confirmed mpox cases every week recently, which is down from nearly 400 cases a week in July. But the U.N. health agency acknowledges that only 40% to 50% of suspected infections in Congo were being tested. Vaccines are a critical issue for experts, who say many more are needed.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.