How residents of assisted-living facilities are voting in this year’s election

Senior citizens make up an important group of people voting in this year's election. According to census data, nearly 20% of all people in the Coachella Valley are aged 65 years old or older, which is roughly 5% more than the whole of Riverside County.

For seniors who live in assisted-living facilities, their options for voting are the same as other citizens, though the way they choose to exercise their right to vote may look a little different.

Several assisted-living centers across the Coachella Valley have opened as early-voting centers. Those include the The Carlotta in Palm Desert, The Palms at La Quinta, and Trilogy at La Quinta.

