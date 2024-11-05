GOP tries to break Connecticut Democrats’ winning streak in US House races

George Logan is trying to end the Connecticut GOP’s 18-year losing streak in sending a Republican to Washington in a rematch with U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes. The three-term Democrat defeated him two years ago by a margin of less than 1% of the vote. The race between Hayes and Logan is among the state’s most closely watched contests. Connecticut voters will also choose state legislators, a U.S. senator and the next U.S. president. In their first matchup in 2022, Hayes defeated Logan by just 2,004 votes.

