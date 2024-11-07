8th Annual Palm Springs Police Association Memorial Ride happening this Saturday

The Palm Springs Police Association is hosting its 8th annual Memorial Ride this Saturday.

The event honors two fallen officers—Officer Lesley Zerebny and Officer Gil Vega—who were killed in 2016 while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

The Memorial Ride helps raise money for the Palm Springs Police Association, which supports the families of fallen officers across the nation.

The Unpunished Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club is helping to host the event. The group is made up of current and former police and military officers.

To participate, you can either pay to ride on the back of a motorcycle or attend an event at the Cathedral City Amphitheater after the ride to contribute.

To register for the ride head to this link.