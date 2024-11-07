Fire preventative power outages leave thousands of Cabazon residents, shops without electricity

For more than 24 hours, thousands of residents and shops have been without power in Cabazon.

The effects were seen across the city Thursday as both the Cabazon Outlets and Desert Hills Premium Outlets remained closed, turning away hundreds of shoppers throughout the day.

Southern California Edison enacted the public safety power shutoffs (PSPS) Wednesday morning due to strong Santa Ana winds that presented high fire risks for the desert area.

Electricity slowly restored in parts of the city around 5 p.m. Thursday and is expected to be fully back on by 9 p.m.

For more information on SCE outages, visit: https://www.sce.com/outage-center/check-outage-status.