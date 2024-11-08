Azerbaijan is the host of the UN’s climate conference, shining a spotlight on the petrostate

Diplomats from across the world will descend on the Azerbaijani capital of Baku for the annual climate summit, known as COP29, to discuss how to avoid the increasing threats from climate change in a place that was one of the birthplaces of the oil industry. But the country has come under fire from multiple organizations that allege Azerbaijan’s commitment to the green energy transition amounts to greenwashing. Azerbaijan continues to pump out and import billions of cubic meters of gas a year. Azerbaijani officials have argued that it’s unfair to criticize Baku for producing more fossil fuels when there is a demand for them across Europe as national governments endeavor to keep fuel prices low for citizens.

