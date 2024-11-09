Lake Cahuilla hosts free Veterans Day Catfish Derby with prizes, camping specials

In honor of Veterans Day weekend, Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District, along with Supervisor V. Manuel Perez and the Desert Recreation District, are inviting the community to the annual Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park Catfish Derby.

The free veteran celebration is on Saturday.

It features a stocked lake with over 4,000 pounds of catfish, prizes for heaviest catches and special camping discounts according to Riverside County.

Gates open at 2 p.m., with derby hours from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and fishing allowed until 9 p.m.

Prizes will be awarded for adult and children’s divisions, and veterans can enjoy free camping Nov. 8-10.

