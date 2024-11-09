Lithuania’s defense minister proposes ways for smoother relations between Europe and Trump

PRAGUE (AP) — Lithuania’s defense minister says European nations should not repeat the same mistake of creating a barrier between them and President-elect Donald Trump but instead cooperate on issues of common interest. Assuming that Trump will again apply what Laurynas Kasčiūnas called “his contract approach to our relations,” Kasčiūnas outlined areas where Europe and the new president could join forces: more investment in defense, European acquisition of American weapons and cooperation on containing China and Iran. “What we did a little bit wrong last time when he was elected (by defeating) Hillary Clinton, and it was unexpected, we built against him a moral wall,” Kasčiūnas told The Associated Press.

