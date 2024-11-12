DVL champion Indio cross-country teams denied qualification for CIF-SS postseason due to bylaw

The Indio boys and girls cross-country teams have been denied qualification into the CIF-SS postseason despite being Desert Valley League champions.

CIF-SS states in their yearly handbook that leagues must fill at least four full teams to be valid for automatic qualification into the postseason.

Indio competes in the Desert Valley League, which is a four team league consisting of Indio, Coachella Valley, Yucca Valley and 29 Palms. However, Yucca Valley and 29 Palms had incomplete rosters this season.

Yucca Valley was unable to fill a boys and girls team, while 29 Palms was only able to field a boys team.

In cross-country, teams are required to have at least five athletes on the line to be considered a complete team.

Since the Trojans and Wildcats were unable to meet this requirement, this essentially nullified Indio's league championship as it pertains to postseason qualification.

Indio cross-country coach Santi Briones sent a letter to CIF-SS, pleading that his program be allowed in the postseason.

CIF-SS responded to Briones by citing Bylaw 3514. Their full response is below.

Sports Director Blake Arthur reached out to the CIF-SS office on Tuesday night but it was after business hours.

KESQ News Channel 3 plans to meet with the Rajahs cross-country team on Wednesday with more.