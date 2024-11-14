Lone local football team still standing, Shadow Hills set to face top-ranked St. Anthony in quarterfinal

Shadow Hills high school football will host St. Anthony (Long Beach) in the CIF-SS Division 10 quarterfinal on Friday night.

The Knights were the only local team to advance out of the first round after defeating El Segundo 27-14. Our local teams went 1-7 in the opening round of the playoffs.

Seven local high schools played Friday night just one is moving on. Shadow Hills is moving on in the CIF-SS Playoffs. @BlakeArthur24 and @KenjiitoKESQ have highlights in this week's Best Local Sports Show https://t.co/uoLQPwDIQd — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) November 9, 2024

The Purple and Black went 7-3 in the regular season, finishing 4th in the DEL at 2-3. Despite a disappointing league record, the Knights received an at-large berth into the playoffs.

Shadow Hills, the lone local high school football team still alive in the @CIFSS playoffs, is looking forward to facing St. Anthony (Long Beach) in the Division 10 Quarterfinal tomorrow night. @KESQ @KenjiitoKESQ @SHKnightsFB pic.twitter.com/vPsQH611cE — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) November 15, 2024

Shadow will face the No. 1 ranked team in the division and try to extend their season with a victory.

