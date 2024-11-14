Skip to Content
Lone local football team still standing, Shadow Hills set to face top-ranked St. Anthony in quarterfinal

KESQ
By
today at 10:18 PM
Published 9:52 PM

Shadow Hills high school football will host St. Anthony (Long Beach) in the CIF-SS Division 10 quarterfinal on Friday night.

The Knights were the only local team to advance out of the first round after defeating El Segundo 27-14. Our local teams went 1-7 in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Purple and Black went 7-3 in the regular season, finishing 4th in the DEL at 2-3. Despite a disappointing league record, the Knights received an at-large berth into the playoffs.

Shadow will face the No. 1 ranked team in the division and try to extend their season with a victory.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school football.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015.

