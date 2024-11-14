Skip to Content
Palm Springs expected to vote on Section 14 settlement at council meeting

The Palm Springs City Council is set to vote tonight on a proposed settlement with the Section 14 Survivors group, a historic step in addressing the city’s role in displacing minority residents in the 1950s and 1960s.

If approved, the $5.91 million settlement will provide direct compensation to former residents and their descendants for losses endured during the forced clearings of Section 14, a predominantly African American and Latino neighborhood in the city.

The city has also proposed an additional $21 million package of community support initiatives, including affordable housing and small business assistance, which will be voted on separately.

Tonight’s vote could mark a resolution to a decades-long story of loss and resilience.

 Stay with News Channel 3 for live updates on the decision.

Shay Lawson

