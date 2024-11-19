Iran has increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels, UN says

VIENNA (AP) — The U.N. nuclear watchdog says Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels in defiance of international demands. In a confidential report seen Tuesday by The Associated Press, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that as of Oct. 26, Iran has just over 400 pounds of uranium enriched up to 60%, up 38.8 pounds since the last report in August. Uranium enriched at 60% purity is just a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%. The IAEA estimates around 42 kilograms (92.5 pounds) of uranium enriched to 60% purity would be needed to create one atomic weapon — if the material is enriched further, to 90%.

