Coachella Valley marks Transgender Day of Remembrance with ceremonies

Organizations across the Coachella Valley held ceremonies to honor Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day dedicated to remembering the lives lost to anti-transgender violence.

The Transgender Health and Wellness Center held a ceremony at Palm Springs City Hall.

The LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert also organized a gathering in Coachella.

In 2024, at least 36 transgender individuals have been killed in the United States, according to the Human Right's Commission annual report.

The Palm Springs ceremony included a candlelight vigil, speeches and a reading of names to pay tribute to those who have died.

Organizers emphasized the importance of reflection and action, calling for greater efforts to protect transgender people's lives.

