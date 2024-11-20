Skip to Content
Palm Springs Unified School District gives out 1,200 boxes of produce

With the help of a $150,000 grant, the Palm Springs Unified School District distributed 1,200 boxes of fresh produce to families in need today.

The boxes were handed out at a drive-up site at 150 District Center Drive on Wednesday morning.   

A previous PSUSD distribution was able to hand out 800 boxes.   

The grant, which comes as part of the LFPA Farms Together Program, was used to acquire packages of watermelon radish, carrots, guava, clamshell lettuce, Persian cucumbers, butternut squash, pomegranates, Asian pears, sweet limes and Coachella Valley sweet corn, according to a PSUSD statement.

The event was expected to last two hours.

