Desert Hot Springs City Council race remains razor-thin

A razor-thin margin of vote separates the two candidates for a city council seat in Desert, Hot Springs.

Less than 20 votes for the time being is all that stands between incumbent Roger Nunez and Challenger, Daniel Pitts. With more ballots expected to be counted tonight the number of votes separating the two candidates in Desert Hot Springs is sure to change.

Election results as of Wednesday night

However, the question of when a winner will be officially declared looms, especially as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, and many government officials will soon be on break.

You can view the latest election results here.

News channel 3 is in Desert Hot Springs today, talking to voters and reaching out to both candidates. We’re also asking the Riverside County when voters can expect all the votes to be counted. Tune in to our evening news tonight at 4pm, 5pm, and 6pm for more updates on this story.