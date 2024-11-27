Record-breaking road travel expected this Thanksgiving, gas prices dip slightly

More people are traveling this Thanksgiving than ever.

American Automobile Association (AAA) estimates 79.9 million travelers will go 50 miles or more from home over the holiday travel period.

A record 71.7 million people will travel by car over Thanksgiving – an additional 1.3 million travelers compared to 2023 according to AAA.

The average price for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dipped slightly Wednesday to $4.33, marking a small decrease of two-tenths of a cent according to an Auto Club spokesperson.

