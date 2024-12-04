The city of Coachella opens holiday season with tree lighting

The Christmas season is now underway in the city of Coachella, as the tree at City Hall is now shining brightly.

The tree lighting ceremony was kicked off by performances by the Coachella Valley High School Choir, followed by the acknowledgment of the city's hometown heroes.

Dozens of people encircled the tree to witness it light up and gathered to take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

There will be more holiday celebrating in Coachella as the city is hosting its annual parade this Friday, December 6. The "Skellington Holiday Parade" will begin at 6:00 p.m. at Cesar Chavez Street and Westerfield Way. Events after the parade include an ice slide, music, carnival rides and more. For more information, visit https://www.coachella.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/3147/20 .