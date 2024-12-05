The cost of Christmas tree prices climb, local families adjust

Families searching for the perfect Christmas tree this holiday season may be in for a shock: prices are up.

According to the American Christmas Tree Association (ACTA), Christmas tree prices have increased in 2024. ACTA says the average price of a real Christmas tree is up 10% more than last year.

Aerni Family Christmas Trees, co-owner Verlyn Aerni talked about prices on his farm.

"It's early, but I have a guideline of what I sold trees for last year, and so I'm just sticking to that," Aerni said. "I'm not raising my price actually, my averages are down a little bit from last year."

You can find Aerni's Christmas tree lot in the parking lot of Southwest Church on Washington St.

"We really are appreciative of the Southwest Church for allowing us here," Aerni said.

Coachella Valley families said they were willing to adjust their budget to purchase a real Christmas tree.

"I was considering doing a fake one, but you know, walking in and getting that smell," Willy Galippo said. "This tree just manages to bring that, like natural essence to the place, that Christmas spirit that you really can't get from a fake tree."

