Palm Springs holiday celebrations create traffic for local businesses

Following a long and slow summer, Palm Springs' local businesses are bouncing back this winter season as local events drive tourism to the downtown area.

This weekend, the city of Palm Springs is hosting the downtown Christmas tree lighting, the Festival of Lights Parade and the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway annual tree lighting ceremony.

The events are a part of the Palm Springs Holiday Initiative, which aims to make the city a top winter destination with increased community engagement events.

Local businesses like Ball Beachwear and Crystal Fantasy on Palm Canyon Dr. say these events bring in big tourism and local money that keep them sustained throughout the year.

To purchased a gift card that supports small businesses in Palm Springs, visit https://visitpalmsprings.com/love-local-palm-springs-gift-cards/.