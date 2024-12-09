World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler commits to 2025 American Express in La Quinta

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, has committed to compete in the 2025 American Express.

The 28-year-old returns to the desert for the fifth time in his career.

Scheffler is a 12-time winner on the PGA Tour, which includes two Masters, winning the prestigious major in 2022 and 2024.

"The American Express is absolutely thrilled to welcome Scottie Scheffler one of the brightest stars in golf,” said tournament Executive Director Pat McCabe. “Having the top-ranked player competing in our event is a testament to its enduring appeal and prestige among players."

The 66th annual tournament will be held January 16th-19th, 2025 at PGA WEST’s Pete Dye Stadium Course (host course) and Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course, as well as La Quinta Country Club.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the tournament.